﻿
News / Nation

Splendors of Yunnan Province on show in city

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:01 UTC+8, 2023-04-15       0
Southwest China's Yunnan Province has wowed Shanghai with an intangible cultural heritage display.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:01 UTC+8, 2023-04-15       0
SSI ļʱ
Splendors of Yunnan Province on show in city
Ti Gong

Yunnan's intangible cultural heritage items on display in Shanghai

Southwest China's Yunnan Province wowed the city with an intangible cultural heritage display and spring splendor on Friday as Yunnan and Shanghai pledged to deepen their cultural and tourism cooperation.

A raft of festive activities are rolling out across Yunnan this spring, including the most famous and boisterous Water Splashing Festival.

The festival is being celebrated in cities like Pu'er, Jinghong and Ruili with diversified activities such as a music festival, fireworks, bazaars, a cycling race, folk cultural performances and bonfire parties with traditional blessing rituals performed, according to the Yunnan Province Department of Culture and Tourism.

The province's intangible cultural heritages including tapestry and silverware were displayed in Shanghai on Friday.

Splendors of Yunnan Province on show in city
Ti Gong

Silverware on display

Splendors of Yunnan Province on show in city
Ti Gong

Dancers from Yunnan

Shanghai has been aiding Yunnan in a national program for years.

The two sides have conducted wide and deep exchange and cooperation in major events such as the China International Travel Mart and the China International Import Expo, as well as cultural and tourist projects and digital tourism development over the past years.

By combining Shanghai's market and platform advantages with Yunnan's tourist and natural resources, Shanghai will deliver full support for the development of Yunnan's culture and tourism industry and elevate their cooperation to a new high, said Zhang Qi, deputy director of Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Yunnan, known as the "South of Colorful Clouds," boasts breathtaking natural scenery ranging from snow mountains and emerald lakes to stunning stone forests and karst cave landscapes. It is also known for its diverse ethnic culture.

Splendors of Yunnan Province on show in city
Ti Gong

Traditional craft from Yunnan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
China International Import Expo
CIIE
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     