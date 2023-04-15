Splendors of Yunnan Province on show in city

SSI ļʱ



Ti Gong

Southwest China's Yunnan Province wowed the city with an intangible cultural heritage display and spring splendor on Friday as Yunnan and Shanghai pledged to deepen their cultural and tourism cooperation.

A raft of festive activities are rolling out across Yunnan this spring, including the most famous and boisterous Water Splashing Festival.

The festival is being celebrated in cities like Pu'er, Jinghong and Ruili with diversified activities such as a music festival, fireworks, bazaars, a cycling race, folk cultural performances and bonfire parties with traditional blessing rituals performed, according to the Yunnan Province Department of Culture and Tourism.

The province's intangible cultural heritages including tapestry and silverware were displayed in Shanghai on Friday.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Shanghai has been aiding Yunnan in a national program for years.

The two sides have conducted wide and deep exchange and cooperation in major events such as the China International Travel Mart and the China International Import Expo, as well as cultural and tourist projects and digital tourism development over the past years.

By combining Shanghai's market and platform advantages with Yunnan's tourist and natural resources, Shanghai will deliver full support for the development of Yunnan's culture and tourism industry and elevate their cooperation to a new high, said Zhang Qi, deputy director of Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Yunnan, known as the "South of Colorful Clouds," boasts breathtaking natural scenery ranging from snow mountains and emerald lakes to stunning stone forests and karst cave landscapes. It is also known for its diverse ethnic culture.