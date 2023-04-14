﻿
Chinese vice president Han Zheng meets German FM

Xinhua
  22:00 UTC+8, 2023-04-14
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with the visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Beijing on Friday.
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng (right) met with the visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Beijing on Friday.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with the visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Beijing on Friday.

Han noted that Germany has been China's largest trading partner in Europe for nearly 50 consecutive years. He said the two countries enjoy broad space for cooperation, and their economies are highly complementary.

Han said China and Germany, as responsible major countries with shared responsibilities for maintaining world peace and promoting common development, should strengthen dialogue, settle differences in a proper manner, and deepen cooperation to make progress together.

China will continue expanding its market access and work to forge a world-class business environment that is market-oriented and law-based, Han said, adding that China welcomes enterprises from all other countries, including Germany, to share in the opportunities brought by China's development.

Baerbock said Germany views China as an important cooperation partner. Germany is willing to enhance cooperation with China in various fields and strengthen people-to-people exchanges to bring bilateral ties to a new level, she added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
