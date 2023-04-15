﻿
Chinese, German FMs co-chair strategic dialogue on diplomacy, security

China-Germany relations have shown strong resilience and made substantial progress in the past three years, Qin said.
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang and visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock co-chaired the sixth round of China-Germany strategic dialogue on diplomacy and security in Beijing on Friday.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang and visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock co-chaired the sixth round of China-Germany strategic dialogue on diplomacy and security in Beijing on Friday.

Qin said since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have always been committed to mutual respect, equality, seeking common ground while shelving differences, and pursuing mutual benefit, which has not only promoted bilateral cooperation, but also guided the development of China-Europe relations and contributed to world peace and stability.

China-Germany relations have shown strong resilience and made substantial progress in the past three years, Qin said, adding that it fully demonstrates that different civilizations can coexist with each other and that dialogue, exchanges and cooperation are the mainstream and right path of China-Germany ties.

Stressing that China and Germany are partners, not rivals, Qin said the two sides should develop their relations independently.

China is committed to enhancing high-quality development and high-level opening up, which will provide a larger Chinese market to the world, bringing more development opportunities to all countries including Germany, Qin noted.

He said China is willing to promote all-round exchanges and cooperation with Germany, calling on both sides to jointly prepare for China-Germany inter-governmental consultation and high-level people-to-people dialogue, and activate more than 70 dialogue mechanisms between the two countries.

Qin said both China and Germany are major countries that have a bearing on the world, and relations between the two countries have long gone beyond the bilateral scope. To meet global challenges together, he calls on both countries to uphold the concept of a community with a shared future for humanity and jointly defend multilateralism and the basic norms governing international relations based on the UN Charter.

China and Germany have the responsibility and ability to be the guardians and propeller of globalization, Qin said, adding that both sides should oppose "decoupling economies or severing supply chains," and that Germany should provide a fair, open and non-discriminatory market environment for Chinese enterprises.

Qin stressed that to resolve the Ukraine crisis, the only way is to promote peace talks. He expressed China's support for Europe in achieving strategic autonomy to achieve long-term peace and stability.

Baerbock said she was impressed by China's high-speed railway. She added that Germany develops relations with China independently and looks forward to an early resumption of bilateral exchanges and dialogue in various fields.

The German side attaches great importance to supply chain security and does not agree to "decoupling economies or severing supply chains," and looks forward to close cooperation with China on global issues, said Baerbock.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
