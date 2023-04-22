﻿
China's air passenger trips to reach 9 million during May Day holiday

Xinhua
China's air passenger trips are expected to reach 9 million during the upcoming May Day holiday, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Flight bookings have already exceeded 6 million, indicating that the market has generally returned to the level registered during the May Day holiday in 2019, said the administration.

To meet passengers' travel needs, domestic and foreign airlines will handle 3,500 international flights during the period, about 30 percent of the level of 2019.

Domestic flights will reach 65,000, offering more than 12 million seats. The capacity will exceed that of the May Day holiday in 2019.

Popular flight routes include Chengdu to Beijing, Guangzhou to Beijing, and Beijing to Shanghai, among others, said the administration.

This year's May Day holiday will start on April 29 and end on May 3.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
