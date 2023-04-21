﻿
News / Nation

Macao court sentences Tak Chun Group ex-boss 14 years of jail over illegal gambling, gang crimes

Xinhua
  21:52 UTC+8, 2023-04-21       0
Macau businessman Chan Weng Lin, former boss of Tak Chun Group, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Friday.
Xinhua
  21:52 UTC+8, 2023-04-21       0
Macao court sentences Tak Chun Group ex-boss 14 years of jail over illegal gambling, gang crimes
IC

Famous artist Ady An's husband, former boss of Tak Chun Group Chan Weng Lin, was arrested by the Macau police on January 28, 2022.

Macau businessman Chan Weng Lin, former boss of Tak Chun Group, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Friday over illegal gambling and gang crimes by the Court of First Instance of the Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR).

Four other defendants in the case were also sentenced to years in prison over gang crimes and fraud involving huge amounts of money. The rest of the nine defendants in the case were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

In January 2022, the Judiciary Police under the Macau SAR government announced the arrest of two Macau men, including Chan, who was suspected of being involved in criminal groups, illegal gambling operations and money laundering.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     