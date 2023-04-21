Macao court sentences Tak Chun Group ex-boss 14 years of jail over illegal gambling, gang crimes

Macau businessman Chan Weng Lin, former boss of Tak Chun Group, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Friday.

Macau businessman Chan Weng Lin, former boss of Tak Chun Group, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Friday over illegal gambling and gang crimes by the Court of First Instance of the Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR).

Four other defendants in the case were also sentenced to years in prison over gang crimes and fraud involving huge amounts of money. The rest of the nine defendants in the case were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

In January 2022, the Judiciary Police under the Macau SAR government announced the arrest of two Macau men, including Chan, who was suspected of being involved in criminal groups, illegal gambling operations and money laundering.