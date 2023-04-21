﻿
Lin'an encourages tourism with road trip

Lin'an in Zhejiang Province launches a 1,000-tourist self-driving tour in an effort to encourage tourism. The campaign involves driving routes, with a number of scenic areas.
Ti Gong

Lin'an in Zhejiang Province, known for it's tourism, started a 1,000-tourist self-driving tour on Friday. The initiative encourages domestic tourism ahead of the May Day holiday.

Road trips from Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui and Fujian embarked on a journey to explore culture and tourism in the region.

Lin'an boasts Tianmu Mountain and the Qingliang Peak scenic area, two national-level natural reserves, alongside Qingshan Lake National Forest Park. It's developing cultural tourism based on Wuyue culture, with skiing, hot springs, hiking and leisure activities.

Ti Gong

Camping in Lin'an

Throughout Chinese history, Wuyue Culture represents the southern half of Jiangsu Province, Zhejiang, Jiangxi, and parts of Fujian and Shanghai.

On Friday, tourist routes based on the Asian Games Hangzhou were unveiled, featuring roadways with scenic views.

The routes involve a cruise tour on Qingshan Lake, a cycling path, camping and coffee-tasting. Also on route, is the Lin'an Museum and Shishan Asian Games Mountain Park.

People driving should experience the Mountain Games, an outdoor park in Lin'an, with 20 outdoor sports, the Zhexi Grand Canyon, and the Daming Mountain scenic area with camping.

Ti Gong

Lin'an develops self-driving tours.

Ti Gong

Lin'an Museum

Ti Gong

The opening ceremony of the campaign

