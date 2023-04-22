China's telecom industry expands steadily in Q1

The combined business revenues of firms in the sector totaled 425.2 billion yuan (about US$ 61.85 billion), up 7.7 percent year on year.

China's telecommunication industry logged a steady expansion in the first quarter of this year, with a strong expansion of emerging businesses and new infrastructure, official data shows.

The combined business revenues of firms in the sector totaled 425.2 billion yuan (about US$ 61.85 billion), up 7.7 percent year on year, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Of the total, emerging sectors such as Internet data centers, cloud computing and the Internet of Things saw their revenues rise 24.5 percent year on year, driving the revenue of telecom business to increase by 4.8 percentage points, the ministry said.

The data also reveals the steady progress China has made in advancing new infrastructure construction. The country had 2.64 million 5G base stations by the end of March.