International film festival opens in Beijing

Xinhua
The 13th Beijing International Film Festival (BIFF) kicked off Saturday at the Beijing Yanqi Lake International Convention & Exhibition Center.
Jury members of the 13th Tiantan Award of this year's BIFF, led by renowned Chinese director Zhang Yimou as the jury president, appeared at the opening ceremony.

The organizer said that a record-breaking 1,488 films from 93 countries and regions had applied for the competition this year. Among them, 15 films were selected to contend for the Tiantan Award.

Ten awards, including best feature film, best director, best artistic contribution, best leading actor, and best leading actress, will be announced at the closing ceremony on April 29.

Diverse online and offline activities, such as international film screenings and forums, will be held during the festival.

Initiated in 2011, the BIFF aims to boost exchanges among global industry insiders. It has attracted increasing international attention thanks to China's booming film market.

International film festival opens in Beijing
AFP

(Left-right) Chinese actor Li Chen, Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan, ethnic Uyghur Chinese actress Gülnezer Bextiyar, also known as Gulinazha, and Hong Kong screenwriter Stanley Tong arrive on the red carpet during the opening ceremony of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing, on April 21.

International film festival opens in Beijing
AFP

Brazilian Japanese musician Lisa Ono arrives on the red carpet during the opening ceremony of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing, on April 21.

International film festival opens in Beijing
AFP

(Left-right) Chinese director Chen Kaige, actress Zhang Ziyi, actor Zhang Songwen, actor Zhu Yilong and actor Wei Daxun arrive on the red carpet during the opening ceremony of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing on April 21.

International film festival opens in Beijing
AFP

Chinese actor Wu Jing arrives on the red carpet during the opening ceremony of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing, on April 21.

