China summons South Korean envoy over its president's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks

China summoned the South Korean Ambassador on April 20 to make a solemn representation over remarks made by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the Taiwan issue.
The Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong summoned the South Korean Ambassador to China on April 20 to make a solemn representation over erroneous remarks made by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the Taiwan issue.

In a recent media interview, Yoon expressed opposition to any attempt to change the status quo by force around Taiwan, equating the Taiwan issue with that of the Korean Peninsula.

These comments were "completely unacceptable" and China expressed "serious concerns" and "strong dissatisfaction," Sun said.

Sun emphasized that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The Taiwan issue is purely China's internal affair and its resolution is the responsibility of the Chinese people.

Sun further pointed out that the root cause of the tension in the Taiwan Strait is the separatist activities in Taiwan, supported and connived by external forces. He also emphasized that the nature and dimensions of the Korean Peninsula issue are completely different from those of the Taiwan issue and are not comparable in any way.

The Chinese side urged South Korea to abide by the One-China principle and respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The South Korean Ambassador assured that South Korea has consistently respected the One-China principle, and its position remains unchanged.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
