1 provincial-level official punished by China's discipline authorities in Q1

Xinhua
  13:22 UTC+8, 2023-04-23
Discipline inspection and supervisory agencies across China issued punishment to 111,000 people, including one official at the provincial or ministerial level, in the first quarter of this year, according to the country's top anti-graft body.

They were involved in 138,000 cases, according to figures released in a statement by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Commission of Supervision on Saturday.

The punished officials include 633 officials at the prefecture level and 4,669 at the county level, read the statement.

Source: Xinhua
