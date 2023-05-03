Communist Youth League of China membership reaches 73.58m

The Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) had over 73.58 million members as of the end of December 2022.

The Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) had over 73.58 million members as of the end of December 2022, according to statistics released by the CYLC Central Committee on Wednesday.

The CYLC had over 4.09 million organizations across China by the end of last year, the data shows.

There were over 1.86 million CYLC organizations at schools, colleges and universities, with around 40 million student members.

The other CYLC organizations were in enterprises, public institutions, urban and rural communities, social organizations and other fields.