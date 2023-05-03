﻿
News / Nation

3 injured in 5.2-magnitude earthquake in southwest China's Yunnan

Xinhua
  11:04 UTC+8, 2023-05-03       0
Three were injured in a 5.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted the city of Baoshan in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Tuesday evening.
Xinhua
  11:04 UTC+8, 2023-05-03       0
3 injured in 5.2-magnitude earthquake in southwest China's Yunnan
Xinhua

Rescuers check a damaged car in Wayao Township, Baoshan City in southwest China's Yunnan Province, on May 3, 2023, after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted the city of Baoshan.

Three were injured in a 5.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted the city of Baoshan in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Tuesday evening.

Local authorities have activated a level-III emergency response and rushed rescue teams to the disaster area.

The earthquake hit Longyang District of Baoshan at 11:27 pm Tuesday. According to a local report, three suffered minor injuries in the earthquake and have been sent to hospital for medical treatment. Their injuries were all non-life threatening.

The earthquake has caused varying degrees of damage to residential houses, water, electricity, traffic, communication and other infrastructure in and around the epicenter area, said Zhang Yunyi, deputy mayor of Baoshan, at a press conference held Wednesday morning.

Over 2,400 people have been sent to the disaster area to carry out search and rescue operations. A total of 365 tents, 734 folding beds and 1,470 cotton quilts have been allocated to the affected areas, Zhang added.

Wayao Township, Shuizhai Township and Banqiao Township, all administered by Longyang District, are among the most affected. Currently, 2,805 houses in the three places have been damaged, and more than 11,000 local residents have been relocated to safer places.

Baoshan earthquake relief headquarters will keep tracking and monitoring the disaster situation and identifying potential geological disaster hazards, while ensuring adequate access to electricity, communication and traffic in the affected areas to restore local work and production order as soon as possible.

The epicenter was monitored at 25.35 degrees north latitude and 99.28 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. The epicenter area is about 1,863 meters above sea level on average, some 29 km away from downtown Baoshan, said the provincial earthquake bureau.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     