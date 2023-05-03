9 dead, 1 injured, 1 missing in east China chemical plant explosion

Nine people were killed and one injured, with one still missing, after an explosion at a chemical plant in the city of Liaocheng, east China's Shandong Province.

Nine people were killed and one injured, with one still missing, after an explosion at a chemical plant in the city of Liaocheng, east China's Shandong Province, local authorities said Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday morning at the hydrogen peroxide production area of Luxi Chemical Group under Sinochem Holdings Corporation Ltd.

The injured person was rushed to the hospital for treatment after the explosion occurred.

Previously, five were reported as having been found dead at the site. However, the on-site staff found another four bodies during further search-and-rescue operations.

One person remains missing, and search-and-rescue efforts are still ongoing.

The fire at the scene has been put out, and an investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.