﻿
News / Nation

China launches level-IV emergency response for floods

Xinhua
  22:50 UTC+8, 2023-05-06       0
China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters launched a level-IV emergency response for flood control Saturday.
Xinhua
  22:50 UTC+8, 2023-05-06       0
China launches level-IV emergency response for floods
IC

Nabu Village in Maixie Town, Xingan County, Jiangxi Province, is surrounded by floodwaters on May 6.

China launches level-IV emergency response for floods
IC

Members of the Xingan County Fire Rescue Team in Ji'an City, Jiangxi Province are evacuating stranded residents in Nabo Village, Maixie Town on May 6.

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters launched a level-IV emergency response for flood control Saturday as heavy rains lashed parts of east China's Jiangxi Province.

Since May 3, Yichun, Fuzhou, and Ji'an of Jiangxi have experienced heavy downpours. On Saturday morning, Qingfeng dike, located in Yichun, was breached.

A rescue team of more than 1,000 people was quickly assembled to carry out emergency rescue after the dike breach.

The local government should pay close attention to organizing emergency rescue, strengthen the inspection of dikes, ensure the safety of vital infrastructure such as the Beijing-Kowloon Railway, and properly resettle and transfer the residents, according to the headquarters.

Heavy rainfall is forecast to batter parts of Jiangxi, Fujian, and Guangdong from Saturday to Sunday.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with level I being the most severe response.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     