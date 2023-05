China launched a new cargo mission on Wednesday night to transport supplies to its orbiting Tiangong space station, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

CCTV

Carrying the Tianzhou-6 cargo craft, a Long March-7 Y7 rocket lifted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan.