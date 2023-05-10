China supports Europe's strategic autonomy: FM

China supports the development path chosen by the European people and supports Europe in achieving strategic autonomy, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said.

Reuters

Qin made the remarks while meeting with the press along with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock after their talks in Berlin.

Noting that Tuesday is the "Europe Day" and this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of China-European Union comprehensive strategic partnership, Qin said China has always maintained a stable and continuous EU policy.

As a key partner for Europe in addressing risks and challenges, China welcomes Europe to continuously share Chinese market opportunities and development dividends, so as to promote the joint development of China's modernization and Europe's integration, he said.

Qin said that China and Germany, as major economic powers in the world and all-round strategic partners, should uphold strategic autonomy, enhance political mutual trust, strengthen solidarity and cooperation to serve the fundamental interests of the two peoples and the long-term livelihood and welfare of all mankind.

The two sides agreed to make every effort to prepare for the upcoming seventh round of China-Germany inter-governmental consultation and map out a comprehensive plan for practical cooperation in various fields in the coming period. The two sides also agreed to increase coordination in multilateral fields and strengthen cooperation in COP28 and biodiversity, Qin said.

"China is willing to work with Germany to play as the promoters of global economic recovery, the maintainers of world peace and stability, and the defenders of the post-war international order," Qin said.

He called on the two sides to maintain and develop the existing cooperation, create a favorable environment and stable expectations for the enterprises of the two countries to cooperate, and provide stronger growth momentum for the global economy.

Europe has gone through two world wars and the Cold War, Qin said, noting that to achieve perpetual peace is the dream of German philosopher Immanuel Kant, while lasting peace remains an important goal in building a community with a shared future for mankind.

China and Europe should work together to build a better tomorrow with lasting peace and universal security, Qin said.

Taiwan's return to China is part of the international order after World War II, Qin said, noting that any party who sincerely hopes for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and is sincerely committed to maintaining the international order should strictly abide by the one-China principle and resolutely oppose any act of "Taiwan independence."

The Ukraine issue is highly complex, simplicity and emotionalism are not the solution, Qin said. The only way out is to remain calm and rational and create conditions for a political solution, he noted.

"China is neither the creator of the crisis, nor a party directly concerned, but an advocate of peace and a promoter of peace talks," Qin said, voicing the hope that German will play a leading role and put forward concrete proposals for building a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework.

Qin is on a visit to Germany, France and Norway from May 8 to 12 at the invitation of his German, French and Norwegian counterparts.