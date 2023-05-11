﻿
Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site can launch new-generation rockets

Xinhua
  15:00 UTC+8, 2023-05-11       0
The Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province is already capable of high-density launch of new-generation large and medium-sized carrier rockets.
Since the launch site was established, it has conducted many major space launch missions, including the maiden flight of China's new-generation high-thrust carrier rockets, China's first planetary exploration, and the construction of China's space station complex.

A Long March-7 Y7 rocket, carrying the Tianzhou-6 cargo craft, was successfully launched at 9:22pm (Beijing Time) on Wednesday from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, said the China Manned Space Agency.

In the second half of this year, the launch site will also carry out many space launch missions of large and medium-sized rockets.

It will also promote the development of pivotal projects, such as the new-generation manned rocket launch pad and the heavy-lift rocket launch pad, and make steady progress toward becoming a world-class modern spacecraft launch site.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
