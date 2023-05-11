﻿
China-Germany dialogue, cooperation to benefit world: FM

Xinhua
  01:53 UTC+8, 2023-05-11       0
Strengthening dialogue and cooperation between China and Germany will help inject more stability, certainty and positive energy into the world, Qin Gang said.
Ti Gong

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on May 10. This picture is from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Strengthening dialogue and cooperation between China and Germany will help inject more stability, certainty and positive energy into the world, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said here on Wednesday.

Qin made the remarks during his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, noting that the main purpose of his visit to Germany is to prepare for the seventh round of inter-governmental consultation between the two countries.

Scholz asked Qin to convey his sincere greetings to Chinese leaders. He said that he is very much looking forward to the consultation.

As the host country, Germany is making active preparations for the important consultation and is willing to work together with China to ensure positive results, said Scholz.

In the context of world multi-polarization, the equality of all parties should be upheld to jointly safeguard world peace, he said, noting that Germany attaches importance to China's role and influence, and is willing to strengthen communication with China on major issues such as the Ukraine crisis.

Qin conveyed cordial greetings from Chinese leaders to Scholz, noting that there is something in common between Chinese President Xi Jinping's strategic judgment of "the world undergoing profound changes unseen in a century" and Chancellor Scholz's "Zeitenwende" ("historic turning point").

Facing a world full of turmoil, the international community should strengthen cooperation and join hands to tackle challenges, he said.

Strengthening dialogue and cooperation between China and Germany – both with important influence and as all-round strategic partners – will help inject more stability, certainty and positive energy into the world, Qin said.

China looks forward to cooperating with Germany to achieve substantial results in the consultation, he added.

On the Ukraine issue, Qin said that China's position is to facilitate talks for peace. The conflict should be ended as quickly as possible, for any delay would only bring more misery. A political solution should be achieved through dialogue and ways to be found for long-term peace and stability in Europe.

During his visit to Germany, Qin also met with Jens Ploetner, foreign and security policy adviser in the Federal Chancellery, and held talks with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
﻿
