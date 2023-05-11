﻿
News / Nation

Death penalty upheld for pair who murdered 2 young children

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  14:03 UTC+8, 2023-05-11       0
A higher court upheld the death penalty for a father and his girlfriend who colluded to throw the man's two young children from a 15th-floor apartment to their death.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  14:03 UTC+8, 2023-05-11       0
Death penalty upheld for pair who murdered 2 young children

The death penalty for Zhang Bo and his girlfriend Ye Chengchen has been upheld by Chongqing High People's Court for the murders of Zhang's two young children.

A higher court in southwest China's Chongqing on Thursday upheld the death penalty for a father and his girlfriend who colluded to throw the man's two young children from a 15th-floor apartment to their deaths in November 2020.

Zhang Bo, the father, and Ye Chengchen, his girlfriend, appealed their death sentences after being convicted by the Chongqing No. 5 Intermediate People's Court of murdering Zhang's 2-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son.

The Chongqing High People's Court heard the case on April 6, and found the facts consistent with what had been found in the first trial.

Zhang directly carried out the murders, while Ye was more actively involved in the decision to kill the two little children, in choosing the method of using a fabricated accident of a high fall, and in pressuring and forcing Zhang to carry out the murder. The two had equal roles in the crime and were both the main culprits, the high court said.

Their criminal motivation was particularly despicable, their methods particularly cruel, their circumstances extremely vile, their consequences extremely serious, and their viciousness was extremely deep. They should be punished severely according to the law, the high court said.

In February 2020, Zhang divorced his wife Chen after having an extramarital relationship with Ye. Ye, knowing that Chen would take custody of the two children, considered them obstacles to her relationship with Zhang.

Zhang and Ye conspired to use a fabricated accident of a high fall to murder the two children. Ye repeatedly urged and pressured Zhang to commit the crime and limited the time frame for it.

On November 2, 2020, around 3:30pm, Zhang grabbed the legs of the two toddlers, who were playing on the windowsill in the guest bedroom, and threw them from the window, causing their deaths.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     