﻿
News / Nation

International pump track park opens in China's Shenyang

Xinhua
  22:15 UTC+8, 2023-05-14       0
A world-class park featuring pump tracks opened to the public on Sunday in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.
Xinhua
  22:15 UTC+8, 2023-05-14       0
International pump track park opens in China's Shenyang

A world-class park featuring pump tracks opened to the public on Sunday in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Pump tracks are playgrounds or sports facilities for bikers, skateboarders or scooter riders. Using their arms and legs, riders can pump their bikes, boards or scooters around the tracks consisting of jumps, rollers and banked turns.

Located in the Xihe Yougu Park of Shenyang Economic and Technological Development Zone, the Shenyang International Pump Track Park covers an area of 45,800 square meters, with approximately 8,000 square meters of pump tracks.

The pump track area is divided into a public zone and a professional zone, and is surrounded by a service area with comprehensive visitor infrastructure.

The park is bidding for the China qualifiers of the 2023 pump track world championships hosted by the International Cycling Union (UCI), which is expected to kick off in late July this year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     