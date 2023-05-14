﻿
News / Nation

"Guardians of the Galaxy" sequel stays atop China's box office chart

Xinhua
  13:51 UTC+8, 2023-05-14       0
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" continued to lead China's box office chart on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
Xinhua
  13:51 UTC+8, 2023-05-14       0

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" continued to lead China's box office chart on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film, which is the latest installment of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" series, generated nearly 61.7 million yuan (about US$8.88 million) on its ninth day of screening.

Domestic road comedy "Godspeed" came in second, raking in about 38.6 million yuan.

It was followed by Top Gun-style movie "Born to Fly," which earned nearly 26.33 million yuan Saturday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     