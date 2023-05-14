"Guardians of the Galaxy" sequel stays atop China's box office chart

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" continued to lead China's box office chart on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film, which is the latest installment of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" series, generated nearly 61.7 million yuan (about US$8.88 million) on its ninth day of screening.

Domestic road comedy "Godspeed" came in second, raking in about 38.6 million yuan.

It was followed by Top Gun-style movie "Born to Fly," which earned nearly 26.33 million yuan Saturday.