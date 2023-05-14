﻿
News / Nation

China's e-commerce logistics sector sees robust expansion in April

Xinhua
  15:29 UTC+8, 2023-05-14       0
China's e-commerce logistics activities continued to see a strong expansion in April as holidays further boosted the recovery of domestic demand, industry data showed.
China's e-commerce logistics activities continued to see a strong expansion in April as holidays further boosted the recovery of domestic demand, industry data showed.

Last month, the index tracking e-commerce logistics activities went up 0.7 points from March to 109 points, exceeding the highest point in 2022, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and e-commerce giant JD.com.

Eight out of the nine major sub-indices measuring e-commerce logistics activities in different fields rose last month. Strong rebound continued on the demand side, with the indices for business volume and rural business both growing for four consecutive months, according to the survey.

It projected that accelerated recovery of e-commerce logistics activities is likely to continue in the future, and the index tracking these activities is possible to reach 110 points or higher in May.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
