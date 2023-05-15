﻿
News / Nation

Stand-up comedian suspended following controversial military joke

﻿ Wang Xiang
Wang Xiang
  20:38 UTC+8, 2023-05-15       0
Comedian Li Haoshi, who goes by the name House, has been suspended indefinitely from all upcoming shows after making an inappropriate joke about the military.
﻿ Wang Xiang
Wang Xiang
  20:38 UTC+8, 2023-05-15       0

Comedian Li Haoshi, who goes by the name House, has been suspended indefinitely from all upcoming shows after making an inappropriate joke about the military during a stand-up routine in Beijing.

During a performance on May 13, Li used a military comparison while discussing two chasing dogs in his act, which some found to be disrespectful to the military.

The joke sparked controversy with one audience member expressing his discomfort on social media, saying "This joke insulted people's soldiers."

Li's company Shanghai Xiaoguo Culture Media issued a statement apologizing and stating they had taken immediate action against Li, who has also been asked to reflect on his actions.

Cultural authorities in Chaoyang District in Beijing has also launched an investigation into the incident.

The incident has sparked a debate online about what subjects are off-limits for comedy. While some believe everything can be a subject of humor, others argue that some topics are untouchable and should be respected.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     