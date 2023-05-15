Stand-up comedian suspended following controversial military joke

Comedian Li Haoshi, who goes by the name House, has been suspended indefinitely from all upcoming shows after making an inappropriate joke about the military.

Comedian Li Haoshi, who goes by the name House, has been suspended indefinitely from all upcoming shows after making an inappropriate joke about the military during a stand-up routine in Beijing.

During a performance on May 13, Li used a military comparison while discussing two chasing dogs in his act, which some found to be disrespectful to the military.

The joke sparked controversy with one audience member expressing his discomfort on social media, saying "This joke insulted people's soldiers."



Li's company Shanghai Xiaoguo Culture Media issued a statement apologizing and stating they had taken immediate action against Li, who has also been asked to reflect on his actions.

Cultural authorities in Chaoyang District in Beijing has also launched an investigation into the incident.

The incident has sparked a debate online about what subjects are off-limits for comedy. While some believe everything can be a subject of humor, others argue that some topics are untouchable and should be respected.