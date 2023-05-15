﻿
News / Nation

Swap Connect between Hong Kong, mainland officially launched

Xinhua
  16:46 UTC+8, 2023-05-15       0
Domestic and overseas investors will be allowed to conduct renminbi interest rate swap trading and clearing via infrastructure institutions in the Chinese mainland and the HKSAR.
Xinhua
  16:46 UTC+8, 2023-05-15       0

The trading of Swap Connect, an interest rate swap market access scheme, was officially launched on Monday, according to the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

Under the program, domestic and overseas investors will be allowed to conduct renminbi interest rate swap trading and clearing via infrastructure institutions in the Chinese mainland and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the PBOC said in an online statement.

With institutional arrangements made in trading, clearing and settlement, investors will be able to participate in financial derivatives markets on the mainland and in HKSAR without changing their existing trading practices, the central bank said.

The rollout of the scheme marked an important step in China's financial opening-up and reflected the firm determination of the Chinese central government to support the long-term prosperity, stability and development of the HKSAR, said Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of the PBOC, while addressing the launching ceremony.

The Swap Connect will consolidate and improve Hong Kong's status as an international financial center, provide a more convenient channel to manage interest rate risks, and steadily promote China's financial opening-up, the central bank said.

To ensure the smooth running of the program, the PBOC has also worked with Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to strengthen regulation and improve liaison and negotiation mechanisms.

Based on the operation of the scheme, operational arrangements will be further fine-tuned, the central bank said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     