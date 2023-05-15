Chinese mainland, Macau to mutually recognize driving licenses on Tuesday

The agreement will facilitate travel for residents in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and enhance the development of the region, the MPS said.

An agreement enabling mutual recognition and exchanges of driving licenses between the Chinese mainland and the Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) will take effect on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Public Security (MPS).

The MPS and the government of the Macau SAR signed the agreement in February.

Under the deal, the mainland and Macau will allow individuals holding valid driving licenses issued by authorities from either side to drive directly through or obtain driving permits on the other side without any additional tests.

The agreement will facilitate travel for residents in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and enhance the development of the region, the MPS said.

Previously, the mutual recognition and exchanges of driving licenses have been realized between the mainland and the Hong Kong SAR. The MPS said it will guide local authorities on such work so as to further facilitate travel between the mainland and the two SARs.