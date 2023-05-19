3 things matter in developing China-Australia relations: Chinese ambassador

China stands ready to work with Australia to act on their leaders' common understandings of keeping the bilateral relationship on the right track.

China stands ready to work with Australia to act on their leaders' common understandings of keeping the bilateral relationship on the right track and developing the relationship from a strategic, long-term perspective for its sustained, sound and steady development, Chinese ambassador has said.

While addressing a media briefing held by the Chinese Embassy in Australia on Thursday, Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said to achieve these goals, three things matter.

"First, politically, we should practice mutual respect," he said.

"Building China-Australia relations of the new age requires us to respect each other's social systems and development paths, respect each other's core interests and major concerns, and respect each other's right to development."

Second, economically, the two countries should pursue mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, he said.

"Practical cooperation between our two countries has brought high-quality goods and services to China and promoted the rapid growth of the Australian economy in return," Xiao said.

Third, the two countries should properly handle conflicts and differences, said the Chinese ambassador.

"It is normal for countries to have differences on some issues, while we could still work with each other, view and handle our differences in a proper manner," he said.

"China and Australia have far more common interests than differences, which means, for the benefit of the two countries and our people, we should continue to carry out practical cooperation in all fields and at all levels, expand consensus and narrow differences through constructive dialogue so as to constantly improve, maintain and develop bilateral relations and add new substance to the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Australia."

Xiao said that China is willing to advance cooperation with Australia in both traditional fields such as energy, trade and agriculture as well as emerging fields including climate change, clean energy, green economy and green infrastructure, etc.

Xiao also briefed the updates on a Chinese deep-sea fishing vessel that capsized in the central Indian Ocean on Tuesday.

He thanked the Australian side for their cooperation and humanitarian spirit in the search and rescue work, and expressed hope that the relevant departments will send more rescue forces.