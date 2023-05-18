﻿
News / Nation

Xi holds talks with Kyrgyz president in Xi'an

Xinhua
  13:24 UTC+8, 2023-05-18       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday held talks in the city of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.
Xinhua
  13:24 UTC+8, 2023-05-18       0
Xi holds talks with Kyrgyz president in Xi'an
Imaginechina

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov (center) in a talk during the ongoing China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, on Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday held talks in the city of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, who is in China for the China-Central Asia Summit and a state visit.

Xi welcomed Japarov to China for the summit and the state visit. Xi recalled their two meetings last year which produced important common understandings on China-Kyrgyzstan relations and cooperation in various areas. These common understandings are being implemented effectively, providing strong momentum for bilateral relations, Xi said.

Xi said Japarov has been working tirelessly to develop the economy, improve people's well-being, and promote reconciliation between different political forces since assuming office, which won him the support of the Kyrgyz people.

Xi expressed confidence that under the leadership of Japarov, Kyrgyzstan is bound to achieve new progress in all undertakings.

Noting that the China-Kyrgyzstan relationship has traveled a 31-year journey, Xi said China is ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to build a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future of good-neighborliness and shared prosperity, carry out cooperation in all dimensions, and contribute to the development and vitalization of both countries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     