Direct flights between Taiwan, Fuzhou to resume

Direct flights between Taiwan and Fuzhou will resume on May 22 after being suspended for over three years due to the pandemic, according to the Fuzhou municipal government on Thursday.

Flights between Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, and Taipei, will restart on May 22, while flights between Fuzhou and Kaohsiung will resume on June 2.

Since direct air routes across the Taiwan Strait started in 2008, a total of 31,000 flights have been operated between Taiwan and Fuzhou, with more than 3.41 million passenger trips made.

The route was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.