China sets new box office record on romantic '520' date

China set a new box office record for May 20, known as "520" in Chinese, celebrated as an unofficial Valentine's Day in the country.

The single-day earnings surpassed 313 million yuan (US$44.49 million) as of 9:30pm Saturday, exceeding the 300 million yuan mark generated on the same day in 2018, according to film data platforms Maoyan and Beacon.

Multiple romantic movies were released on the same day, as the date "May 20" sounds similar to "I love you" in Chinese.

However, "Fast X" contributed the most revenue, accounting for approximately 55 percent of the day's earnings. The American actioner's cumulative earnings since May 17 have reached over 430 million yuan.