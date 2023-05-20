Dad and daughter detained after occupying taxi for 28 hours

A father and daughter have been given seven days administrative detention by police after occupying a taxi in Hangzhou City for 28 hours after an argument with the driver.

The pair, both surnamed Yu, ordered a taxi on a car-hailing app around 2pm on May 17. They got into a fight with the driver because she didn't stop the car where they waited, but 100 meters away, Zhejiang TV station reported.

The driver, surnamed Wang, claimed the place where they wanted to get on did not allow parking. She offered them an umbrella, and said she would park and wait for them at the next intersection.

The driver claimed the passengers started yelling and protesting. Feeling insulted, Wang canceled the online order, drove back to where she picked them up and asked them to get out, which they refused.

The passengers demanded the driver either take them to their destination or compensate them 10 times the taxi fare.

Wang drove the car to a police station. Although police officers tried to mediate, the pair still refused to get out.

Wang then asked a friend to drive the car back to her home, left it charging, kept the doors and windows open, and went home to sleep.

The next morning, Wang found the father and daughter still sitting in her car. She drove the car to another police station. Despite repeated police warnings and notices of filing their complaints through legal channels, the pair still refused to cooperate.

They finally left the car around 10pm on May 18, after being summoned by police officers.

Wang said she asked for an apology and compensation from the pair as she wasn’t able to run her car-hailing business for almost two days.

