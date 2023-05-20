﻿
News / Nation

China-Europe freight train services expand in first 4 months

Xinhua
  15:50 UTC+8, 2023-05-20       0
China-Europe freight train services saw solid growth from January to April this year, with the transport capacity and efficiency continuously rising.
Xinhua
  15:50 UTC+8, 2023-05-20       0

China-Europe freight train services saw solid growth from January to April this year, with the transport capacity and efficiency continuously rising.

The number of China-Europe freight train services increased by 17 percent year on year to 5,611 trips in the first four months of 2023, according to the China State Railway Group Co Ltd on Saturday.

About 609,000 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) of goods were transported via the freight trains during this period, up 32 percent from a year ago, the company said.

In April alone, the number of China-Europe freight train trips surged 25 percent year on year to 1,459. The trains transported about 160,000 TEU of goods, representing an increase of 45 percent from a year ago.

As of the end of April, the number of domestic departure cities of the freight train services had reached 109, providing links to 211 cities in 25 European countries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     