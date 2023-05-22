﻿
China's key protected wildlife populations continue to recover

The populations of a large number of rare and endangered wildlife have seen steady growth in China during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), and their habitats and breeding environment have steadily improved, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration on Monday.

The country has made various efforts to save and protect wildlife, such as relocation and artificial breeding and cultivation, with a steady increase in the wild population of more than 300 rare and endangered species, including Asian elephants and Siberian tigers, an official with the administration said.

China will speed up the construction of a nature reserve system with national parks as the main body, and ensure the stable growth of the population of wildlife species under national protection, said the official.

By 2025, the protection rate of terrestrial wild animals under national key protection will reach 75 percent, and that of terrestrial wild plants under national key protection will reach 80 percent, the official added.

Source: Xinhua
