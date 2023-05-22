﻿
News / Nation

China's commercial banks see decline in bad loan ratio in Q1

Xinhua
  09:28 UTC+8, 2023-05-22       0
The non-performing loan ratio of China's commercial banks fell to 1.62 percent by the end of the first quarter (Q1) of this year.
Xinhua
  09:28 UTC+8, 2023-05-22       0

The non-performing loan ratio of China's commercial banks fell to 1.62 percent by the end of the first quarter (Q1) of this year, with the quality of these banks' credit assets generally stable, official data showed.

The figure edged down 0.01 percentage points from the ratio seen at the end of 2022, according to the National Financial Regulatory Administration.

By the end of March, outstanding bad loans of these banks amounted to 3.1 trillion yuan (about US$440.62 billion), up 134.1 billion yuan from the end of last year.

Outstanding normal loans of the banks totaled 189.4 trillion yuan, the data revealed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     