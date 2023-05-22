﻿
News / Nation

Over 11 bln USD of deals inked at World Intelligence Congress in north China

Xinhua
  09:32 UTC+8, 2023-05-22       0
During the seventh World Intelligence Congress (WIC), approximately 81.5 billion yuan (about US$11.58 billion) of investment involving 98 key projects were signed.
Xinhua
  09:32 UTC+8, 2023-05-22       0
Over 11 bln USD of deals inked at World Intelligence Congress in north China
Imaginechina

The seventh World Intelligence Congress, a major artificial intelligence event, was held from May 18 to 21 in the north Chinese city of Tianjin.

During the seventh World Intelligence Congress (WIC), a major artificial intelligence (AI) event held from May 18 to 21 in the north Chinese city of Tianjin, approximately 81.5 billion yuan (about US$11.58 billion) of investment involving 98 key projects were signed.

The newly inked projects involve the industrial chains in various fields such as novel information technologies, automobiles, biomedicine, equipment manufacturing, new energy, and new materials, according to the organizer.

Over 1,000 officials, experts, scholars and entrepreneurs from 51 countries and regions participated in the event.

The four-day event, themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," was held at National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) and multiple other venues in the port city.

Since its inauguration in 2017, the event has offered a platform for scientists, entrepreneurs and economists from home and abroad to discuss the frontier trends of intelligent technology.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     