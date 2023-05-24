﻿
News / Nation

China to implement garbage sorting in all cities by 2025

Xinhua
  15:08 UTC+8, 2023-05-24       0
China plans to implement garbage sorting in over 90 percent of residential communities in cities at or above the prefecture level by the end of this year.
Xinhua
  15:08 UTC+8, 2023-05-24       0

China plans to implement garbage sorting in over 90 percent of residential communities in cities at or above the prefecture level by the end of this year, and then raise the coverage ratio to 100 percent by the end of 2025.

Ni Hong, minister of housing and urban-rural development, said at a recent meeting in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, that garbage sorting is one of the ministry's priorities this year.

More efforts should be made to improve related laws, build household waste management platforms with information technologies, and strengthen waste incineration capacity, Ni said.

Garbage sorting is being carried out in 297 Chinese cities at an average coverage rate of 82.5 percent in residential communities. Daily waste disposal capacity has reached 530,000 tons, with 77.6 percent of it achieved through incineration.

Starting this year, China will promote a garbage sorting publicity week annually during the fourth week of May. This year's event runs from May 22 to 28.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     