﻿
News / Nation

Xi stresses unique role of auditing in Party's self-reform

Xinhua
  13:21 UTC+8, 2023-05-24       0
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Tuesday stressed the unique role of auditing in the Party's self-reform.
Xinhua
  13:21 UTC+8, 2023-05-24       0

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Tuesday stressed the unique role of auditing in the Party's self-reform and called for efforts to promote the high-quality development of auditing work in the new era.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while presiding over the first meeting of the central auditing commission under the 20th CPC Central Committee. He is head of the commission.

At the meeting, Xi urged efforts to strengthen strategic planning and top-level design in the field of auditing and serve the Party and the country with effective audit supervision services.

The meeting was attended by Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection Li Xi, both members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy heads of the central auditing commission.

The meeting stressed that since the CPC's 19th National Congress, the central auditing commission has promoted the systematic and holistic reconstruction of the audit system, and embarked on a new path of audit in line with China's national conditions.

The audit work has made historic achievements and undergone historic changes, it noted.

In order to do a good job in auditing on the new journey in the new era, the general requirement is to focus on building a centralized, unified, comprehensive, authoritative and efficient audit oversight system and giving full play to the role of audit oversight.

It stressed that monitoring toward the implementation of major projects, major strategies and major moves should be strengthened.

Efforts should also be made to keep a close eye on crucial areas such as local government debt, finance, real estate, grain, and energy, safeguard the bottom line of no systemic risks, and give full play to the role of auditing in the fight against corruption, the meeting said.

The meeting also noted that the auditing results should be used as a vital reference for officials' assessment, appointment, removal, reward, and punishment.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     