﻿
News / Nation

Allegations of discrimination against non-English-speaking passengers on Cathay Pacific

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  12:43 UTC+8, 2023-05-23       0
The incident occurred on flight CX987 from Chengdu in Sichuan Province to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on May 21.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  12:43 UTC+8, 2023-05-23       0

A Chinese netizen recently reported an incident of alleged discrimination against non-English-speaking passengers on a Cathay Pacific Airways flight on China's lifestyle-sharing social media platform Xiaohongshu.

The alleged incident occurred on flight CX987 from Chengdu in Sichuan Province to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on May 21.

According to the post, the writer was seated in the back row near where flight attendants prepared meals and took breaks. Throughout the flight, some flight attendants reportedly kept complaining about passengers in English and Cantonese.

The netizen shared an audio, in which the flight attendants said in English, "If you cannot speak blanket, you cannot have it," and "carpet is on the floor."

Allegations of discrimination against non-English-speaking passengers on Cathay Pacific

A Chinese netizen reported an incident online of alleged discrimination against non-English-speaking passengers on a Cathay Pacific flight.

The netizen speculated that the flight attendants were mocking passengers who attempted to communicate in English to request a blanket.

Another passenger seated in front of the netizen also received impatient responses when asking the flight attendants how to fill out an arrival card in English.

The writer, a native Mandarin speaker fluent in English and Cantonese, said he or she had been in Hong Kong for 11 years. The writer thought it wrong for flight attendants to discriminate against non-English-speaking passengers, and therefore posted the incident online and made an official complaint.

Cathay Pacific Airways on May 22 responded to the allegations by issuing a statement via their official Weibo account. They said they were aware of the incident and extended apologies to the affected passengers. The airline promised to have a thorough investigation.

Cathay Pacific Airways, established in 1946 and headquartered in Hong Kong, is one of Asia's leading airlines.

Allegations of discrimination against non-English-speaking passengers on Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific Airways responded the next day to the allegations by issuing a statement via their official Weibo account.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Weibo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     