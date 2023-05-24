Breeding center in China welcomes over 30 Siberian tiger cubs

More than 30 cubs have been born so far this year at a major breeding center for Siberian tigers in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Xinhua

The feline breeding center in Hengdaohezi is estimated to see some 100 new cubs in total this year, according to the center's management authorities.

The peak breeding season for Siberian tigers is from April to June every year, said Liu Dan, deputy director of the breeding center.

The Siberian tiger is one of the world's most endangered species. China has implemented captive breeding programs as part of its efforts to conserve the species.