China's non-manufacturing sector maintains expansion in May
12:01 UTC+8, 2023-05-31 0
China's non-manufacturing activity maintained expansion in May, with the purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the sector coming in at 54.5.
12:01 UTC+8, 2023-05-31 0
China's non-manufacturing activity maintained expansion in May, with the purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the sector coming in at 54.5, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below it reflects contraction.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Ying
Special Reports