Police officers detained, dismissed for attacking journalist

Three police officers in a southwest China town were given administrative detention and removed from their posts after they beat a journalist who was investigating a news story on May 30, the local government said in a statement on Thursday.

The deputy director of Machang police station in Zhijin County, Guizhou Province, and two auxiliary officers of Machang police station followed the journalist from the news portal Jimu News while he was investigating the drowning of two local teachers.

When the journalist, surnamed Li, started to film them and their car, they hit Li, causing multiple bruises on his face, and broke his eyeglasses and mobile phone.

The three officers were given detention ranging from 15 to 20 days. The deputy director has been removed from his position and the two auxiliary officers fired.

The deputy Party chief of Machang Township was also dismissed from his post.

The local government apologized to the journalist while vowing to strengthen the education of its staff.