Xi urges accelerated efforts to modernize national security system, capacity

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission, presided over the first meeting of the National Security Commission under the 20th CPC Central Committee on Tuesday and made an important speech. Xi is head of the commission. He stressed the need to fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, deeply understand the complex and challenging circumstances facing national security, properly grasp major national security issues, and accelerate the efforts to modernize the country's national security system and capacity, so as to safeguard the new development pattern with a new security architecture and break new ground for national security work.

Li Qiang, Zhao Leji and Cai Qi, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy heads of the National Security Commission, attended the meeting.

It was pointed out at the meeting that the commission has carried forward the fighting spirit, upheld and developed the holistic approach to national security, and improved the leadership as well as the legal, strategic and policy systems of national security steadily. It has secured the effective running of the coordination mechanisms of national security work, and ensured that national security system has covered CPC local committees across the country, safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests and strengthening national security in an all-round manner.

It was stressed at the meeting that the complexity and severity of national security problems faced by our country have increased dramatically. The national security front must build up strategic self-confidence, have enough confidence to secure victory, and be keenly aware of its own strengths and advantages. We must be prepared for worst-case and extreme scenarios, and be ready to withstand the major test of high winds, choppy waters, and even dangerous storms. More efforts must be made to modernize our national security system and capacity, and get prepared for actual combat and dealing with practical problems. Emphasis must be placed on coordination and efficiency, law-based thinking, science and technology empowerment and popular support, so as to promote the consistency and integration of work in various sectors.

It was noted at the meeting that a new security architecture must be built to better safeguard China's new development pattern. Efforts should be made to create a favorable external security environment, better ensure security for opening up, and promote the deep integration of development and security. It is imperative to advance the transformation of ways and measures to uphold and ensure national security, innovate theoretical guidance, improve the allocation of resources, and promote empowerment by science and technology. It is important to improve the integrated system to counter national security risks, enhance real-time monitoring, issue warnings promptly, and take a raft of measures to safeguard national security.

It was emphasized at the meeting that as far as national security work is concerned, the decisions and plans laid out by the 20th CPC National Congress must be implemented. It is imperative to maintain political security, improve security governance of network data and artificial intelligence, accelerate the development of a national security risk monitoring and early warning system, promote rule of law in national security efforts, and strengthen education on national security.

Documents including "guidelines on speeding up the building of risk monitoring and early warning system for national security" and "guidelines on strengthening extensive public education about national security" were deliberated and adopted at the meeting.

Executive members and members of the National Security Commission attended the meeting, and leading officials of the relevant central Party and government departments were also present.