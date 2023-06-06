﻿
People's Republic of China inaugurates embassy in Republic of Honduras

Xinhua
  08:57 UTC+8, 2023-06-06       0
Xinhua
  08:57 UTC+8, 2023-06-06       0

The People's Republic of China officially inaugurated its embassy in the Republic of Honduras on Monday, following the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on March 26.

Yu Bo, charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Honduras, said at the inauguration ceremony that Honduras seized the historic opportunity to make the important decision to recognize the one-China principle.

With this decision, Honduras became the 182nd country to establish diplomatic relations with China, which China highly appreciated, Yu said.

"The one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community and a widely recognized norm of international relations," he said.

Less than three months after the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras, the two countries have accelerated coordination and cooperation in fields such as economy, trade, agriculture, science and technology, culture, education and media, Yu said.

The Embassy of China in Honduras will do its best to fulfill the responsibility of being the window that opens relations between the two countries, the bridge that deepens bilateral cooperation and the link that connects the two peoples, he said.

Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina, who jointly inaugurated the opening of the embassy, congratulated the inauguration and emphasized that the decision to establish diplomatic relations with China was an independent choice made by Honduras.

He said that the decision diversifies Honduras' international relations and aligns with most countries that recognize the one-China principle.

Firmly abiding by the one-China principle, Honduras looks forward to jointly promoting trade cooperation with China to improve infrastructure, contribute to the well-being of the Honduran people and foster social prosperity, said Reina.

Nearly 200 people attended the inauguration ceremony, including Honduran Second Vice President Doris Gutierrez, other Honduran government officials and parliamentary representatives, representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations in Honduras, as well as representatives from Chinese institutions, companies and communities in the Central American country.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
