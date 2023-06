Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will attend the opening ceremony of the 11th World Peace Forum and deliver a keynote speech to the forum in Beijing on July 2.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will attend the opening ceremony of the 11th World Peace Forum and deliver a keynote speech to the forum in Beijing on July 2, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced here on Friday.

The forum will be held at Tsinghua University with this year's theme being "Stabilizing an Unstable World through Consensus and Cooperation," Mao said.