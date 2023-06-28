China issues provisional regulations for drones

A set of provisional regulations for drones, issued by the State Council and the Central Military Commission, will take effect on January 1, 2024.

The regulations regulate the design, production, operation and application of drones, and are aimed at establishing a science-based, rule-based and efficient management system for all activities involving drones, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The regulations are expected to prevent security risks related to drones, and provide legal supports for the healthy development of the industry, the statement said.

According to the regulations, owners of drones will be asked to present a form of identification when registering with authorities, and those who use and operate drones should have certain qualifications.

No-fly zones and airspaces that are open to drones will be set, and application processes will be required for activities involving drones. Emergency response and supervision systems will be enhanced.