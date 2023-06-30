CPC has over 98m members at end of 2022

The number increased by nearly 1.33 million, or 1.4 percent, from 2021.

The Communist Party of China (CPC) had 98.04 million members at the end of 2022, the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee announced Friday.

The number increased by nearly 1.33 million, or 1.4 percent, from 2021, according to figures released by the department ahead of the 102nd founding anniversary of the CPC on July 1.

The CPC had about 5.07 million primary-level organizations at the end of 2022, up 129,000 from the previous year.

The Party has tempered itself through revolution and grown stronger with even greater vitality over the course of a century of endeavor, particularly the past decade of the new era, the department said.

The Party's organizational system has been further strengthened, and the foundation of the Party's governance has been constantly reinforced, the department added.

Nearly 2.45 million people joined the CPC in 2022, official data showed. The Party convened its 20th national congress last year.

The composition of Party membership has improved with higher levels of education and steady growth in the proportion of female members and those from ethnic minority groups.

About 53.65 million Party members, or 54.7 percent of the overall membership, hold junior college degrees or above, 1.5 percentage points higher than that at the end of 2021.

As of the end of 2022, the CPC had 29.3 million female members, accounting for 29.9 percent of the total membership, up 0.5 percentage points from the previous year. The proportion of members from ethnic minority groups grew by 0.1 percentage points to 7.6 percent.

Data showed that workers and peasants continue to make up the majority of the CPC members, accounting for 33.3 percent of the total.