﻿
News / Nation

CPC has over 98m members at end of 2022

Xinhua
  14:08 UTC+8, 2023-06-30       0
The number increased by nearly 1.33 million, or 1.4 percent, from 2021.
Xinhua
  14:08 UTC+8, 2023-06-30       0

The Communist Party of China (CPC) had 98.04 million members at the end of 2022, the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee announced Friday.

The number increased by nearly 1.33 million, or 1.4 percent, from 2021, according to figures released by the department ahead of the 102nd founding anniversary of the CPC on July 1.

The CPC had about 5.07 million primary-level organizations at the end of 2022, up 129,000 from the previous year.

The Party has tempered itself through revolution and grown stronger with even greater vitality over the course of a century of endeavor, particularly the past decade of the new era, the department said.

The Party's organizational system has been further strengthened, and the foundation of the Party's governance has been constantly reinforced, the department added.

Nearly 2.45 million people joined the CPC in 2022, official data showed. The Party convened its 20th national congress last year.

The composition of Party membership has improved with higher levels of education and steady growth in the proportion of female members and those from ethnic minority groups.

About 53.65 million Party members, or 54.7 percent of the overall membership, hold junior college degrees or above, 1.5 percentage points higher than that at the end of 2021.

As of the end of 2022, the CPC had 29.3 million female members, accounting for 29.9 percent of the total membership, up 0.5 percentage points from the previous year. The proportion of members from ethnic minority groups grew by 0.1 percentage points to 7.6 percent.

Data showed that workers and peasants continue to make up the majority of the CPC members, accounting for 33.3 percent of the total.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     