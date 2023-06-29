Direct flights resume between south China's Guilin and Kuala Lumpur

Regular flights between Guilin, a popular tourist city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and Kuala Lumpur, capital of Malaysia, resumed on Thursday.

Regular flights between Guilin, a popular tourist city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and Kuala Lumpur, capital of Malaysia, resumed on Thursday, according to local authorities.

Flight AK156 was the first international flight to Guilin after China optimized its COVID-19 response measures.

The route is operated by Malaysia's AirAsia Group with an Airbus A320 aircraft and the duration of a one-way trip is approximately four hours.

From July 18 to September 2, three flights per week will operate on this route, specifically on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. From September 4 to October 28, the frequency will increase to four flights per week, scheduled on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The flight departs from Kuala Lumpur to Guilin in the morning and returns to Kuala Lumpur in the afternoon.

"I can fly directly to my hometown now without transiting in Guangzhou or Xiamen," said Xiao Yue, a doctoral student in Malaysia who flew to Guilin on Flight AK156.

The resumption of this international route is regarded as a significant stride for Guilin in resuming its connection with the Southeast Asian market. It is expected to facilitate tourism and boost economic cooperation between the two destinations.

A Malaysian passenger surnamed Wong, who was traveling with her family members, said they plan to stay in Guilin for three days and visit famous scenic spots.

"For many years, Malaysia has continued to be among the top three foreign inbound tourist source markets for Guilin. The reopening of this route is expected to expedite the recovery of Guilin's inbound tourism market," said Huang Yan, who works with the local tourism bureau.

Huang added that the reopening of this route also marks the resumption of the city's six-day visa-free policy for tourist groups from 10 ASEAN countries.