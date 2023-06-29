﻿
News / Nation

Direct flights resume between south China's Guilin and Kuala Lumpur

Xinhua
  20:08 UTC+8, 2023-06-29       0
Regular flights between Guilin, a popular tourist city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and Kuala Lumpur, capital of Malaysia, resumed on Thursday.
Xinhua
  20:08 UTC+8, 2023-06-29       0

Regular flights between Guilin, a popular tourist city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and Kuala Lumpur, capital of Malaysia, resumed on Thursday, according to local authorities.

Flight AK156 was the first international flight to Guilin after China optimized its COVID-19 response measures.

The route is operated by Malaysia's AirAsia Group with an Airbus A320 aircraft and the duration of a one-way trip is approximately four hours.

From July 18 to September 2, three flights per week will operate on this route, specifically on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. From September 4 to October 28, the frequency will increase to four flights per week, scheduled on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The flight departs from Kuala Lumpur to Guilin in the morning and returns to Kuala Lumpur in the afternoon.

"I can fly directly to my hometown now without transiting in Guangzhou or Xiamen," said Xiao Yue, a doctoral student in Malaysia who flew to Guilin on Flight AK156.

The resumption of this international route is regarded as a significant stride for Guilin in resuming its connection with the Southeast Asian market. It is expected to facilitate tourism and boost economic cooperation between the two destinations.

A Malaysian passenger surnamed Wong, who was traveling with her family members, said they plan to stay in Guilin for three days and visit famous scenic spots.

"For many years, Malaysia has continued to be among the top three foreign inbound tourist source markets for Guilin. The reopening of this route is expected to expedite the recovery of Guilin's inbound tourism market," said Huang Yan, who works with the local tourism bureau.

Huang added that the reopening of this route also marks the resumption of the city's six-day visa-free policy for tourist groups from 10 ASEAN countries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     