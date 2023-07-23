﻿
China to resume visa-free policy for Singaporean citizens

The Chinese government will resume the 15-day visa-free policy for Singaporean citizens from Wednesday, according to a statement by the Chinese Embassy in Singapore Sunday.
The Chinese government will resume the 15-day visa-free policy for Singaporean citizens from Wednesday, according to a statement by the Chinese Embassy in Singapore Sunday.

The policy will allow Singaporean citizens holding ordinary passports to enter China for business, tourism, family visit and transit purposes, the statement said.

Visas which have been issued to Singaporean citizens are still valid, and visa applications that have been lodged will be processed normally, according to the statement.

Singapore's foreign ministry said on social media that reinstating the visa-free policy will facilitate people and business flows between the countries and pave the way for deeper bilateral cooperation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
