China to issue commemorative coins featuring national treasures

China's central bank will issue a set of commemorative coins on July 25 featuring five of China's treasured artifacts.
A jade dragon is featured on the reverse side of the 200-yuan gold coin.

China's central bank will issue a set of commemorative coins on July 25 featuring five of China's treasured artifacts.

The set of five coins, all legal tender in China, consists of two gold coins and three silver coins, according to the People's Bank of China.

The gold coin with a denomination of 200 yuan (US$28) features a jade dragon on the reverse side, while the other gold coin, with a denomination of 50 yuan, is adorned with an image of a jade axe-head.

The silver coins, with denominations of five yuan apiece, feature a pottery cauldron in the shape of an eagle, a white pottery liquor pitcher and a plate with a dragon emblem, respectively, on the reverse side.

An image of a jade axe-head is featured on the reserve side of the 50-yuan gold coin.

