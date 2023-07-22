﻿
China launches level-IV emergency response to flooding in northern regions

Xinhua
  18:23 UTC+8, 2023-07-22
China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Saturday launched a level-IV emergency flood control response as heavy rains are forecast to lash northern parts of the country.

The emergency response was launched in regions such as Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang, as downpours are expected to hit some of these areas on Saturday and Sunday.

A team has been dispatched to Liaoning Province to guide flood relief work.

The headquarters has instructed local authorities to step up monitoring and forecast work, relocate those at risk in a timely manner, and make preparations for flood prevention and rescue work.

In response to the recent heavy rainfall in northeast China, the Ministry of Emergency Management has established a cross-provincial emergency rescue force of 6,347 people.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with level I being the most severe response.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
