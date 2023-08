With the last missing victim found dead, the death toll from the mountain torrents that struck a mountainous area in Baiyin City in Gansu Province has now climbed to five.

With the last missing victim found dead, the death toll from the mountain torrents that struck a mountainous area in Jingtai County of Baiyin City in northwest China's Gansu Province has now climbed to five, according to local authorities.

After a rainstorm alert early Thursday, seven people were swept up by mountain torrents while on their way back home, with two managing to return home safely.